Rajma cultivation brings profits to tribals after a decade

Ramapchodavaram(ASR district): The glory of rajma cultivation is coming back after about 10 years in the Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district's Agency region.

Rajma, colloquially known as the red type of legume, once had a great impact on the Agency area's economic growth. This crop is called the King of the Manyam.

This week, purchase of Rajma under GCC has started in the Agency area. Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC) and private traders are competing with each other in buying the produce. Private traders are buying red Rajma at Rs 60 per kg and white Rajma at Rs 80 per kg, while GCC is paying Rs 75 and Rs 90 for the same. Tribals are happy as GCC is buying at a high price.

Ten years ago, the tribals used to grow Rajma as a major commercial crop. Then the crop used to be cultivated in 5,000 hectares. The crop was in good demand and it used to fetch annually Rs 60 crore.

But in the last 10 years, the cultivation of rajma in the Agency area has decreased significantly. Wherever ganja cultivation was on the rise, rajma cultivation declined. When officials reported the matter to the government, the government encouraged the tribals by supplying rajma seeds at a 90 per cent discount. However, the government for the last six years has been encouraging farmers to take up rajma cultivation. At the same time, efforts to create awareness among the tribes continued and strong measures to prevent the cultivation of ganja gave good results. As a result, the cultivated area of rajma has increased significantly. Till two years ago, the rajma crop was grown in an area of less than 2,000 hectares, this year it was grown in a record area of 9,000 hectares.

The government has taken steps to eradicate ganja. At the same time, officials say that measures have been taken to promote traditional rajma cultivation. G Malleswara Rao, GCC branch manager of GK Veedhi mandal, said that 961 quintals of seeds were distributed in his mandal on 90 per cent subsidy. They also entered into a contract with farmers to plant the crop with these seeds. He said that GCC has taken special measures for the procurement of crops. He said that buying centres were also being set up in weekly markets.

Venkateshulu, a farmer who cultivated rajma, said that GCC has cooperated from supplying seeds to purchasing the produce.