Rajnath flays Jagan’s govt for ‘encouraging’ land & sand mafia

Adoni (Kurnool): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has alleged that the Y S Jagan’s government was encouraging sand and liquor mafia in the State.

There is every need to put a check to Jagan government. The Union Minister was addressing a public meeting during the election campaign in Adoni on Sunday.

The BJP has fielded Dr P V Parthasarathy from Adoni Assembly constituency for the ensuing State Assembly elections.

Rajnath Singh criticised the YSRCP government for doing nothing for the development of Andhra Pradesh during the last five years. He is more interested in developing sand and liquor mafia in the State, the Union Minister alleged.

The people of the State are leading a penury life. Most of the poor are homeless, Jagan’s government has failed to construct houses for them.

He further pointed out that the Modi government has sanctioned huge amount of funds for developing the constituencies. The Union government has sanctioned Ra.400 crore for developing Adoni constituency. But the State government instead of developing the constituency has diverted the funds.

Adoni is lagging far behind in development. Earlier Adoni was called as second Mumbai. Sadly, the YSRCP government failed to take initiatives for developing the constituency, Rajanth said.

He said Dr Parthasarathy is the right candidate chosen by the BJP. He will work with dedication to develop the constituency. The fact is the people of Adoni are facing huge drinking water problem. There are even no proper roads in the constituency.

If Parthasarathy is chosen, then almost all prevailing problems in the constituency would be fixed. Rajnath said India will emerge as the third largest economic power in the world by 2027.

Rajnath Singh appealed the people to cast their votes in favour of Adoni BJP MLA candidate Dr Parthasarathy and Kurnool TDP Lok Sabha candidate Kurva Nagaraju in the ensuing polls.