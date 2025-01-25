Rallies by ruling & Oppn parties create tension in Kodavaluru

Nellore: Tension prevailed in Kodavaluru mandal of Kovur constituency with both the ruling TDP and Opposition YSR Congress Party conducting rallies at the same place and criticising one another.

YSRCP headed by former Kovur MLA Nallapureddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy along with party district president Kakani Govardhan Reddy and leaders and activists took out a huge rally on Friday, protesting the government’s anti-people policies.

Both Prasanna Kumar and Govardhan Reddy have alleged that TDP is encouraging vendetta politics in Kovur constituency by abolishing cheque power of sarpanches, excluding field assistants, mid-day meals organisers, ration dealers, Anganwadi teachers. They said, “We will continue agitations and protests against the NDA government till YS Jagan Mohan Reddy becomes the CM again.”

On the other hand, TDP organised a counter rally by condemning YSRCP of its anti-people policies during its regime. Party leader Koduru Kamalakara Reddy stated that former YSRCP Kovur MLA Nallapureddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy is ready to join TDP if Kovur TDP MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy gives green signal.

Prasanna Kumar Reddy lost public confidence in Kovur for his corrupted activities, he said adding that YSRCP had totally perished in Kovur constituency after TDP registered one lakh party membership enrolment.

Former MLA Nallapureddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy leading a rally in Kodavaluru mandal on Friday