Rally held against attacks on minorities in Bangladesh

Eluru : A group of people under the aegis of Hindu Jagruta Samithi organised a huge rally here on Wednesday over attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh and illegal arrests of Swamijis there.

After garlanding Ambedkar statue at the old bus stand, traders and representatives of various Hindu communities, leaders of various political parties and Swamijis, who came in large numbers, marched to the fire station centre raising slogans against the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh. They formed a human chain as a mark of their protest. After that, they reached the Collectorate and submitted a memorandum to the DRO.

Hindu Jagruta Samithi representative Ramana Murthy demanded immediate release of ISKCON Swamiji Chinmay Krishnadas, who was arrested by the Bangladesh government in an illegal case.

Agnihotram Athreya Babu, the state president of Archaka Samakya said that the international community should also put pressure on the Bangladesh government for the protection of Hindus.

BJP State General Secretary Garapati Seetharamanjaneya Chaudhary, Vijayawada Zone APSRTC Chairman Reddy Appalanayudu, prominent businessman Lunani, Krishna Nandagiri Swamy, Karunandagiri Swamy, BJP Mahila Morcha state president Nirmala Kishore, Hindu Jagruti Samiti convener Madishetti Pamulu, co-convener Katneni Krishna Prasad, Janasena party state secretary Ghantasala Venkatalakshmi, leaders of various parties and representatives of various Hindu groups participated in large numbers.