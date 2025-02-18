Rally held to create awareness on cybercrimes

Kurnool: Traffic CI S Mansuruddin after inaugurating the cybercrime awareness rally organised by Canara Bank Regional Office, said that currently criminals were making calls in the names of police, CBI and enforcement officials and threatening people in the name of ‘digital arrest’ and extorting money from customers.

“Digital arrest means that criminals threaten you on a video call and make you believe that you have committed some crime,” he said.

People are also being cheated through OTPs, fake websites and social media frauds. Therefore, people are advised not to respond to any suspicious phone calls or messages.

He said that in case of any cybercrime, one should immediately report it to the toll-free number 1930 or the national cybercrime reporting portal (cybercrime.gov.in) and contact their bank. Canara Bank Regional Manager Sushant Kumar said that Canara Bank, which has a history of 100 years, provides safe services to its customers and advised them to deposit in Canara Bank for safe investments.

Lead Bank Manager Ramachandra Rao called upon people to be careful regarding phone calls and messages from unknown people. He said people should not share personal and financial information with anyone. They should not click on suspicious links.

One should monitor bank accounts regularly. Canara Bank employees organised the rally to create awareness about cybercrimes.

The rally started from STBC College Grounds and reached the Canara Bank Regional Office via RS Road junction of five roads.

Canara Bank Kurnool Divisional Manager Goutam, town branch managers and staff participated in the event.