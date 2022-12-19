Rally organised opposing strategic sale of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

Visakhapatnam: Opposing the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), displaced families, residents of 16 villages, employees of the plant and trade union leaders took out a rally here on Sunday. As a part of the rally, employees created awareness about the present situation of the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited, impact of the privatisation and various means to bring the company back on track among the public.

Speaking on the occasion, leaders said a number of displaced families ended up being jobless even though they have 'R' (rehabilitation) cards. They demanded the surplus land should be handed over to them and a monthly allowance of Rs 25,000 to be paid to them till they get recruited. Following the Central government's stern decision on the strategic sale of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, the leaders decided to intensify the Ukku stir.

"The objective is to put up a collective fight and draw the attention of the Union government towards withdrawing its decision on privatising Visakhapatnam Steel Plant which is the pride of Andhra Pradesh," said VV Ramana Murthy, chairman of Writers' Academy, who participated in the rally. Along with the elders of Aganampudi village, Ukku Nirvasita Ikya Sangham secretary S Appa Rao, contract labour union leader P Bhaskar, Secretary Dharmala Ramireddy and others took part in the rally.