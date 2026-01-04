Ram Mohan alleges AP turned ‘drug capital’ under YSRCP

Srikakulam: Civil aviation minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu on Saturday launched a sharp attack on YSCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, alleging that Andhra Pradesh had turned into a ‘drug capital’ during the previous regime.

Addressing the valedictory of the Abhyudaya Cycle Yatra conducted by police department for creating awareness among people on ill-effects of drugs at Itchapuram in the district, Ram Mohan Naidu claimed that tribal communities were made scapegoats during the YSRCP rule and alleged that whenever drugs were found anywhere in the country, their roots could be traced back to Andhra Pradesh. He said the present government was waging a war against the “drug menace” to ensure such a situation never returns.

The Union minister said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was enforcing a zero-tolerance policy against drugs with an iron hand, with the aim of placing Andhra Pradesh at the forefront globally.

He lauded the performance of the Andhra Pradesh police, stating that their efforts in curbing drugs were ‘beyond words.’

Criticising the previous government, he alleged that the police were earlier misused for political harassment, whereas under the present administration, the force was being trained professionally, not merely used for punishment.

Drawing a comparison with Punjab, Ram Mohan Naidu recalled that the state was once synonymous with agriculture but has now been severely affected by widespread drug abuse. He said Andhra Pradesh was determined not to follow the same path. Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha in her speech warned that strict punishment awaits those caught in ganja-related cases, urging youngsters not to ruin their lives for momentary pleasures.

She said the cycle yatra covered around 1,300 km across 501 villages, from Payakaraopeta to Itchapuram, spreading awareness against drugs. She praised the relentless efforts of the police in eradicating drugs.

Anitha said that the government began ganja eradication from scratch and intensified checks across the state. While parents may hesitate, she stressed the need to firmly say ‘no’ to drugs, noting that real change begins there. She added that awareness among children is crucial and reminded them that their future lies in their own hands.