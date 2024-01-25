Live
Just In
Ramakrishna Teertha Mukkoti to be held in Tirumala today
The arrangements for Ramakrishna Teertha Mukkoti are complete. On Thursday 25th January, the priests of Srivari Temple will take the necessary materials for the puja to Sri Ramakrishna Tirtha in Tirumala. The puja materials, including flowers, fruits, and prasadas, will be carried through the streets of the temple with mangala instruments. Special prayers will be offered to the idols of Sri Ramachandramurthy and Lord Krishna followed by distribution of prasadam to the devotees.
However, the officials have made a note that people with overweight, asthma, heart related problems, other chronic diseases, and elderly individuals are not permitted to walk to this tirtha on the forest path for their own well-being. Please keep this in mind.
In addition, APSRTC is arranging around 35 buses to transport pilgrims from Gogarbham Dam Point to Papavinasanam. Pilgrims are only allowed to visit on Thursdays from 5 AM to 12 PM. Milk, coffee, pongali, upma, sambarannam, and perugannam will be distributed to the pilgrims going on this pilgrimage.