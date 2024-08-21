Live
Just In
Ramanaidu rejects Jagan’s charge on Veligonda project
Minister for water resources Nimmala Ramanaidu said YSRCP government is responsible for delay in completion of Veligonda project.
Vijayawada: Minister for water resources Nimmala Ramanaidu said YSRCP government is responsible for delay in completion of Veligonda project. Condemning the allegations by former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that TDP government is responsible for delay in Veligonda project works, the minister said that while the earlier TDP government spent Rs 68,000 crore towards irrigation projects, the YSRCP government spent only Rs 19,000 crre during its tenure.
Speaking to media persons at the Secretariat on Tuesday, the minister said the NDA government was giving top priority to Veligonda project works to complete them in one or two years. He said Rs 4,000 crore was needed to complete project works. The minister said the former chief minister has no knowledge of irrigation projects and was making baseless allegations for political mileage.