Rambabu decries ‘canards’ on Polavaram by Naidu

Tadepalli: Former irrigation minister Ambati Rambabu came down heavily on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for ‘spreading canards’ on Polavaram project.

Addressing the media at the YSRCP headquarters here on Tuesday, Rambabu flayed the Chief Minister for allegedly attempting to tarnish the image of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instead of recalling his own mistakes while constructing the Polavaram project during his earlier tenure.

Reacting to the statement of Chandrababu that it would take four more years to complete the Polavaram project, the former minister said that the crisis in the Polavaram was the result of the mistakes committed by Chandrababu before 2019.

However, under the rule of Chandrababu the project would not be completed even after four years. Reciting the reasons, he said that Chandrababu started construction of diaphragm wall before constructing the spillway, upper cofferdam and lower cofferdam. This was the blunder committed by the TDP administration. Since there were gaps between the cofferdams, the diaphragm wall was damaged due to flood water.

It is not true that the diaphragm wall was damaged due to the change of the contractor.

Rambabu squarely blamed Chandrababu Naidu for the delay in the completion of the Polavaram project. He pointed out that still Chandrababu was not in a position to state that the project would be completed within five years.

The former minister also pointed out that the Polavaram Project Authority had not come to a conclusion on what to do with the diaphragm wall.

The YSRCP government had completed the two cofferdams, River Godavari was completely diverted on the spillway since spill channel and approach channel were also completed. Moreover, gates were erected and the project could be operated whatever the severity of flood. The minister made it clear that there was no mistake on the part of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Referring to the special category status to the state, Rambabu said that Chandrababu must strive hard to get the status since the people entrusted with him 16 MP seats and the Modi government had relied on the TDP. In fact, Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted that condition but could not get it. If Chandrababu could not get the special category status to AP, he would remain a traitor.

It is better Chandrababu concentrated on many things like special status, construction of the capital city and Polavaram project instead of cursing Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said.