Ramesh Sanghamitra Hospital celebrates 11th anniversary

Ongole (Prakasam District): Ramesh Sanghamitra Hospital in Ongole, which is the first tertiary care hospital in the region, celebrated its 11th anniversary on a grand scale here on Thursday. The management, doctors and staff participated in the celebrations and announced their commitment to provide best care to people.

A member of the management, D Pattabhirami Reddy. explained that his son, Dr D Tirumala Reddy started Sanghamitra Hospital on August 18, 2011, to provide medical services to the patients visiting Vijayawada, Guntur and other places during emergency. He said that the hospital is continuing the same spirit of helping the needy and promised that they would continue it in future, with the cooperation of the expert doctors in the team.

Hospital medical superintendent Dr M Vamsikrishna said the management regularly upgrades equipment in the hospital to make sure the best and fast medical services are provided to people. He said that everyone has their share of contributions in providing 40 specialities, emergency, radiology, and cath lab services round the clock. He said that they are still upgrading the technology in some departments, resulting best and most affordable treatment being provided to the patients.

Deputy medical superintendent Dr D Deepa appreciated the services of each and everyone in the development of the hospital. She informed that they started a fertility centre recently. With the treatment methods and service options available in the hospital, Prakasam district people need not go to other places and waste valuable time and money, she pointed out.

Ramesh Group Chairman and Managing Director Dr Ramesh congratulated the management on the 11th anniversary and appreciated friends, well-wishers and hospital staff for their cooperation throughout the journey.