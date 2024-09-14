Rammohan Naidu launches new road at Vijayawada airport, says it will be developed further

Union Minister Rammohan Naidu announced the opening of a new road at Vijayawada Airport during a media briefing on Saturday along with Mysore MP Yuvraj, who expressed his happiness in attending the occasion.

Rammohan Naidu emphasized the significance of Gannavaram Airport amid the many airports throughout the country, highlighting the need for its development, particularly given its proximity to Amaravati. He stated, "This is not the end but only the beginning," as he revealed plans for new services set to launch next month.

The MP elaborated on efforts to enhance international connections from Vijayawada, noting that since the formation of the coalition government, passenger traffic has surged by one lakh. "We are making arrangements for everyone in the country to look towards Andhra," he remarked, further detailing plans to position the airport as a central hub.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the establishment of 157 airports across the nation, Naidu expressed enthusiasm for various upcoming initiatives inspired by Modi's vision. He also called on citizens to plant a sapling in memory of their mothers.





Rammohan Naidu credited Chandrababu for his swift actions following the coalition government’s inception to expedite the terminal’s construction.

Union Minister Rammohan Naidu concluded by affirming the collective desire for improved airport services, urging everyone to take advantage of the forthcoming developments at Vijayawada Airport.