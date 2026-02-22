Rammohan Naidu to Participate in Birth Anniversary Programme of Errannaidu on Monday

Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu will participate in the 69th birth anniversary observance of his late father, Kinjarapu Yerran Naidu, on Monday, 23 February 2026, in Srikakulam district.

According to the schedule, the Union Minister for Civil Aviation will begin the day’s programme at 8.00 am by paying floral tributes at Yerran Naidu’s statue located on 80 Feet Road at Mill Junction in Srikakulam. He will subsequently visit the statues at Seven Roads Junction, the Old MP Office at Stadium Road, near Simhadwaram in Kushalapuram, and at Peddapadu Koudali in Srikakulam town to offer homage.

At 9.30 am, Mr Rammohan Naidu will pay respects at Erranna Ghat in Nimmada village, the native place of the late leader. Later, he is scheduled to inaugurate a new branch of the State Bank of India in Nimmada.

The Minister will depart for Vijayawada at 12.30 pm following the completion of the programme.