Ramoji an asset of Telugus, says Naidu

Vijayawada : Chief Minister-designate and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday expressed deep shock at the sudden demise of media baron Ch Ramoji Rao.

In a statement released immediately after the passing away of Ramoji Rao, the TDP chief said that born in a middle class family, Ramoji Rao had scaled several heights. Saddened by the passing away of the chairman of the Eenadu empire, Naidu recalled the services of Ramoji to both the Telugu states, who is more popular as the warrior of the Fourth Estate.

“Though he was not well for the past few days, we all felt that he will certainly recover. But we never thought that we had to hear this sad news,” Chandrababu said. Terming Ramoji as the asset of the Telugus, he said that his death is a great loss not only to the Telugu states but also to the whole nation.

The glory of Ramoji who worked tirelessly for the welfare of the country is eternal, Chandrababu said and stated that he has provided employment to thousands of people through his Eenadu network and Ramoji has a separate era in the media world.

The style of functioning of Ramoji and running the media group overcoming several challenges and never bowing his head before anyone besides following ethical values is an example to all, Chandrababu said.

“We are unable to digest that Ramoji Rao, who has reached the pinnacle in the media world, is no more. He is a classic example and an inspiration in fighting for rights,” the Chief Minister-designate said and recalled that he used to take Ramoji’s advice and suggestions in certain crucial issues whenever necessary.

Chandrababu conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members of Mr Ramoji Rao and the employees of the Eenadu group of publications and prayed to the Almighty that Ramoji rest in peace.

