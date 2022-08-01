Rampachodavaram: Extensive combing & checks in Chintapalli AOB

Rampachodavaram(Alluri Sitarama Raju District): In the wake of Martyrs' Week observed by Naxalites from July 28 to August 3, Chintapalli, GK Street, Andhra Odisha Border (AOB) police personnel carried out extensive checking in several sensitive areas in the district.

Chintapalli police officials said that following the orders of Alluri Sitarama Raju district SP Satish Kumar as part of advance security measures and to avoid any untoward incident, they thoroughly checked every step with special bomb squad team and CRPF forces with drone cameras in agency area.

CRPF Battalion, Alluri Sitarama Raju District Armed Police Division Special Party, Greyhounds troops and Chintapalli and GK Street police personnel participated in the search programme.

The police department, which has been believing that there are no Maoists in district, became alert at once after a Maoist letter regarding Martyrs' Week appeared in the district recently. Though the department believes that this is just an attempt by Maoists to show its presence, they are gearing up to face any eventuality and also to send signals that they are ready.

The police personnel said that they didn't find any suspicious movements during checking, which have been going on for the past four days.

On Sunday, wallposters against Maoists were appeared in Chintapalli and Koyyuru mandals of Alluri Sitarama Raju district. The posters, published in the name of Alluri Adivasi Youth Association, stated that there is no need for Maoists' weekly celebrations, which are not useful for Tribals.

It was alleged in the posters that innocent Tribals were being killed on the pretext of informers, cell towers were blown up and government schemes and educational

opportunities were taken away from Tribals. 'Maoists were blamed for taking away Tribals from the road to development. Where there are Maoists, there will be only destruction and annihilation,' the poster said.