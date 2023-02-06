Rampachodavaram: Mandal Magistrate Courts benefit tribals

Rampachodavaram (ASR District): Mandal Magistrate Venkateswara Rao said that tribals will get speedy justice due to Rampachodavaram Mandal Magistrate Courts of Alluri Sitarama Raju district.

He said that Mandal Magistrate Courts (MMCs) have been started as per the orders given by Rampachodavaram Sub-Collector to establish MMCs in agency mandals, which will help in solving the problems of joint tenure among farmers, land disputes between families, land disputes between deceased people and other issues arising as part of land resurvey.

Venkateswara Rao said that 10 such cases have come from Pedapadu, Narasapuram and Utla villages where the resurvey took place. He said that a court has been set up in the Tahsildar's office to investigate and resolve these issues in the presence of VRO and applicants.