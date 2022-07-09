Rampachodavaram: Provide all services through village secretariats, officials told

Rampachodavaram (Alluri Sitarama Raju District): Alluri Sitarama Raju District Joint Collector and Rampachodavaram ITDA Project Officer Suraj Ganore directed the officials concerned to provide all services to the people through village secretariats in the district.

On Friday, ITDA PO spoke to the officials in the district through videoconference. He ordered for provision of various types of certificates and services to the public as per the rules immediately upon submitting application. He enquired how milk is being collected through the bulk milk cooling units in all the mandals. He also came to know about milk distribution through automatic collection units.

Tahsildars were directed to resolve all the applications received.