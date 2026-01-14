Rangoli contest evokes huge response at Nunna

Vijayawada: As part of Sankranti festivities, Rangoli (muggulu) competitions organised under the aegis of the TDP village committee at Nunna in Vijayawada Rural mandal received an overwhelming response on Tuesday. The competitions were held at a mango grove on Vikas Group of Institutions College Road and attracted enthusiastic participation from women and children alike. This added colour and vibrancy to the Sankranti celebrations in the village.

Participants showcased their hidden artistic talents by creating vibrant Rangolis reflecting the traditions and cultural significance of Sankranti. The Rangolis, depicting the uniqueness of Bhogi, Makara Sankranti, and Kanuma along with the speciality of Bhogi bonfires and Gobbemmalu, captivated onlookers with their creativity and intricate designs using coloured powders and rice flour.

The event evoked special enthusiasm as Rangoli competitions were organised in Nunna after nearly three decades, prompting a large number of women and youngsters to participate. The announcement of attractive prizes for the winners further boosted the response from participants.

Donthireddy Tejaswi won the first prize for her Rangoli highlighting the importance of Sankranti traditions and festival rituals. She was presented with a double-door refrigerator by TDP Vijayawada Rural Mandal President Goddalla China Rama Rao, Nunna President and Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society (PACS) Chairman Kalakoti Srinivas Reddy, directors Pamarthi Srinivasa Rao and Gampa Srinivas Goud, and party general secretary Madu Sivarama Prasad.

The second prize, a grinder, was jointly awarded to A Chandan and B Vijayalakshmi, while the third prize, a mixer grinder, was won by Grace Mary Kumari. Special prizes were also presented to children Sanvi and Ruishira, who participated with great enthusiasm despite being new to Rangoli art.

TDP leaders, including Yarkareddy Koti Reddy, Bhukya Srinivas Naik, and Telugu Yuvatha president Madu Mahesh, along with others, were present at the event.