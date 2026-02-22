  1. Home
Rao's degree students score highest marks

  • Created On:  22 Feb 2026 8:45 AM IST
Rao's degree students score highest marks
Nellore: Rao's Degree College in Nellore have achieved more than 90 per cent results in 3rd and 5th semester examinations at university level.

In final year 5th semester, B Sandhya scored 96% in BBA, P Vinuta Jyoti scored 95% in BCA, S Lakshmi Priya achieved 95% in BCA, S Regina Parveen scored 94% in B Com Computers, K Divya got 93% in BSc Computers and K Kalyani scored 90% marks.

Rao's Educational Institutions Chairman Dr Y Koteswara Rao, Director Y Sivasanket and CEO M Siva Reddy congratulated the students for their achievement.

