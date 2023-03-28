Rapaka Varaprasad responds to fake vote comments, says it was made in a lighter vein

Razole MLA Rapaka responded to his comments made on the fake votes in s vital video and explained why he had to make those comments. He said that it is not appropriate to make allegations about the things that were spoken in a lighter vein.



He said that he had mentioned to the activists the issue that happened 32 years ago where the fake votes were polled in the sarpanch election and explained that he made the comments that day to make everyone laugh.



Rapaka said that it is not correct to distort the comments and make accusations. He said that Bonthu Rajeswara Rao, who was defeated by him was making false accusations.

Meanwhile, Rapaka Varaprasad said that he would stand by his comments made against the TDP regarding the cash offer made seeking a vote to TDP in MLA quota MLC elections.