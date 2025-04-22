Rare Earth Metals take centre stage at ICSTAR-2025

Tirupati: As the world races toward cleaner energy, smarter technology, and more advanced defence systems, rare earth metals have emerged as indispensable to global future. Their vital role in powering electric vehicles, wind turbines, high-performance electronics, and satellite systems was the focal point at the 3-day International Conference on Science, Technology and Applications of Rare Earths (ICSTAR-2025), which commenced at SPMVV on Monday.

Organised jointly by Rare Earths Association of India (REAI), Department of Physics at Sri Venkateswara University (SVU), and Department of Biotechnology at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV), the three-day conference gathers leading scientists, academicians, and industry leaders from across the globe to explore the scientific, technological, and industrial applications of these strategic elements.

In his inaugural address, D Singh, President of REAI, stressed the growing dependence of modern society on rare earth metals. “They are the backbone of clean energy, national security, and advanced manufacturing,” he said, urging for innovation in extraction techniques, sustainable sourcing, and international cooperation. He noted that elements such as neodymium and dysprosium are crucial for manufacturing permanent magnets used in electric vehicles and wind turbines, while others like yttrium, europium, and terbium are essential in laser systems, missile guidance, and display technologies.

SPMVV Vice Chancellor Prof V Uma, provided an insightful overview of the geological and chemical nature of rare earth elements. She emphasised the paradox of their availability—while relatively plentiful in the Earth’s crust, they are rarely found in concentrated deposits, making their extraction both technologically demanding and economically significant.

SVU Vice Chancellor Prof Ch Appa Rao spoke on the wide-ranging industrial applications of rare earths, from high-efficiency magnets in electric vehicles and aerospace engineering to their essential role in petroleum refining and LED technology. “These elements are not just important, but they are foundational to 21st-century innovation,” he said.

Vice Chancellor of Vikrama Simhapuri University Prof Allam Srinivasa Rao highlighted the strategic importance of rare earth elements especially for India’s technological self-reliance. The conference serves as a platform for cross-border collaboration and knowledge-sharing.

Prof K Jakrapong of Thailand, Prof Mitra Djamal of Indonesia, Prof M Bhupathi Naidu, Registrar of SVU, Prof N Rajani, Registrar of SPMVV, Dr MLP Reddy, Secretary of REAI, Dr CK Jayasankar, Vice-President of REAI, and Prof B. Deva Prasad Raju, Convenor of ICSTAR-2025 and Prof N John Sushma, Organising Secretary took part in the inaugural event.