Rare hero stone of Vijayanagara era unearthed at Vanavolu

Puttaparthi (Sathya Sai): A rare hero stone belonging to Vijayanagara empire has been unearthed at Vanavolu village in Gorantla mandal in Sri Sathya Sai district. Historic researcher MyNaa Swamy found the hero stone at Veeragallu village on Saturday. In a statement, MyNaa Swamy said that he visited the village on Saturday at the request of villagers to see the Ranganatha Swamy temple in Vanavolu. He was attracted by a stone lying next to a garbage dump, which was not only littered with garbage but also had firewood. With the help of villagers, they were removed and when the rock was seen, a rare and wonderful Veeragallu (hero stone) came to light.

­The big stone was identified as a rare Veeragallu and recovered 2 inscriptions also dating back to 1405 AD. Veeragallu is divided into four sections. In the first part, the hero is next to Shiva, while on the other side of Shiva, Nandi is seated. In the second part, there is an inscription in the last part of another inscription. Veeragallu is about 8 feet long, 4 feet wide and 2 feet thick. In the lower part, the sculpture is depicted as bidding farewell to the hero and his wife Sati.They sit on a dais with a pillar on their right. One hand is showing the inscription. In the lower part, the hero is standing while on the other side he is holding the horse. The inscription under the sculptures contains details related to Sati Sahagamana. The inscription begins with …. Swastisri Jayaabhyudaya Saka varsha 1327 Paarthiva samavatsara. The inscription is in Kannada, the researcher revealed that this hero stone was erected to mark the death of a hero called Ramachandra Deva Nayakaru in 1405 AD (English date) during the reign of Hari Hara Raya II of the Vijayanagara empire. Ramachandra Deva Nayakaru died a heroic death in a battle fought at Penukonda of Vijayanagara empire. The inscription says that Ramachandra Deva's wife-Gangasani, daughter of merchant Bayanna Shetty of Pamidi. Vanavolu is the birthplace of Ramachandra Deva Nayakaru. That is why the beautifully sculpted stone was erected in Vanavolu.

Mynaa Swamy requested archaeological authorities to safeguard the rare Hero stone. Villagers of Vanavolu expressed their happiness after knowing about Hero stone 's special features through MyNaa Swamy.