Ratha Sapthami celebrations at Tirumala on Feb 16

Tirumala: Shukla Paksha Saptami in the holy month of Magha is known as Ratha Saptami or Magha Saptami and it is believed that Sri Surya Deva starts enlightening the whole world on this auspicious day and is considered as birthday of the deity and hence also known as Surya Jayanti.

This year Radha Sapthami will be celebrated on February 16 and Tirumala is getting ready to host the mega religious event making elaborate arrangements to the multitude of visiting devotees.

On a single day, the processional deity of Sri Malayappa Swamy takes out a celestial ride on seven carriers from dawn to dusk blessing the devotees. The Vahana Seva commences with the Suryaprabha Vahanam between 5:30 am and 8 am (with the first rays of Sun falling on Sri Malayappa Swamy at 6:40 am), followed by Chinnasesha Vahanam between 9 am and 10 am, Garuda Vahanam between 11 am and 12 noon, Hanumantha Vahanam between 1 pm and 2 pm, Chakrasnanam between 2 pm 3 pm, Kalpavruksha Vahanam between 4 pm and 5 pm, Sarvabhoopala Vahanam between 6 pm and 7 pm and Chandraprabha Vahanam between 8 pm and 9 pm.

In view of Radha Sapthami, Arjitha Sevas such as Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva, Arjitha Brahmotsavam and Sahasra Deepalankara Seva stands cancelled, whereas, Suprabatham, Thomala and Archana will be performed in Ekantham, as the processional deities will be paraded along the four mada streets all through the day on different carriers.