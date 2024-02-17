Rathasaptami Celebrations Held at Sri Talpagiri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Santapet, Nellore

On Friday, the Sri Talpagiri Ranganathaswamy temple in Santapet, Nellore, witnessed grand celebrations of Rathasaptami. The event was attended by former minister and TDP in-charge of the city constituency, Dr. Ponguru Narayana, along with his wife Rama Devi. The temple priests warmly welcomed the couple in accordance with temple etiquette.

During the festivities, Dr. Narayana and his wife visited Swami Ammawarla and participated in special pujas. They were blessed with Tirdha Prasads and extended their heartfelt greetings to numerous devotees. Following their visit, the couple also interacted with the media.

Expressing his prayers, Dr. Narayana expressed his wish for the people to be blessed with happiness, good health, longevity, and prosperity. Mamidala Madhu and Kanchikanti Srinivasulu, prominent individuals attending the celebrations, expressed their desire for Dr. Narayana to emerge victorious with a significant majority in the upcoming elections.



The event saw the participation of several notable figures including former municipal chairperson Thallapaka Anuradha, former ZPTC winner Vijatha Reddy, city president Mamidala Madhu, city women president Kapira Revathi, and several TDP leaders and activists.

Overall, the Rathasaptami celebrations at the Sri Talpagiri Ranganathaswamy temple were a joyous affair, filled with prayers, blessings, and well wishes for Dr. Ponguru Narayana and his political endeavors.