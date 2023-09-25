  • Menu
Rathotsavam Seva at Kanipakam Temple

Thousands of devotees have enthusiastically taken part in Rathotsavam Seva held at Kanipakam Temple

Chittoor: Thousands of devotees have enthusiastically taken part in Rathotsavam Seva held at Kanipakam Temple. Temple Trust Board Chairman Mohan Reddy, Executive Officer Venkatesh have made elaborate arrangements for the overwhelmed gathering of devotees.

Rathotsavam Seva has been held for Sri Varasiddi Vinayaka Swamy who rode in the highly decorated chariot moving around the temple limits. Several VIPs have attended. The police have made high level bando bust. The APSRTC has plied number of service to Kanipakam across the state..

