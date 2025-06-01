Ration shops reopened in line with public demand: Minister BC Janardhan Reddy

Banaganapalle: In a move aligned with public sentiment, the coalition government has reopened fair price shops across the state starting today. Minister for Roads & Buildings, Investments, and Infrastructure, BC Janardhan Reddy, inaugurated the reopening of ration shops near the old bus stand in Banaganapalle town.

Speaking at the event, the Minister stated that the decision to resume operations of the ration shops from June 1 was taken after extensive public feedback gathered through the IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System). “The previous system of mobile ration distribution caused significant inconvenience to beneficiaries due to the lack of fixed timings and proper planning,” he said.

He criticized the earlier government’s approach of distributing ration through vehicles parked randomly on roads, forcing beneficiaries to stand in long queues without a clear schedule. “People were put to hardship. It was never true door delivery; rather, it was centralized distribution at locations chosen by dealers and at timings of their convenience,” he noted.

The newly reopened ration shops will operate with fixed hours and will remain open for 15 days each month, providing greater flexibility and accessibility for beneficiaries. Beneficiaries will be allowed to collect their ration from any shop during this period.

Minister Janardhan Reddy further announced that special provisions are being made to deliver ration directly to the homes of the elderly and persons with disabilities who are unable to visit the shops.

Strict action will be taken against dealers who fail to adhere to the new timing regulations. “If necessary, we will suspend those who violate operational guidelines,” the Minister warned.

In Banaganapalle mandal alone, there are 30,685 ration cardholders, of whom 2,665 will receive doorstep delivery of essential commodities as part of the initiative.

Also present at the event were Banaganapalle Tahsildar Narayana Reddy and Deputy Civil Supplies Officer Nageswara Reddy, who extended their support to the new measures.

The government’s renewed focus on structured and accessible public distribution reflects its commitment to transparency, efficiency, and the welfare of ration beneficiaries.