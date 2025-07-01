Ravada Chandrasekhar appointed as Kerala DGP

Bhimavaram (West Godavari District): Ravada Azad Chandrasekhar, a native of Veeravasaram in West Godavari district has been appointed as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Kerala. The official announcement by the Kerala government has sparked celebrations among his family and well-wishers in his hometown.

Chandrasekhar, an IPS officer of the 1991 batch, belongs to the Kerala cadre. Over the years, he has held several key positions in the Kerala Police, earning a reputation for efficient and committed service.

He was also honoured with the President’s medal for meritorious service. Before this appointment, Chandrasekhar was serving on central deputation as a Special Director in the Central Intelligence Bureau. Recently, the Central Government appointed him as Secretary (Special Security), of the Cabinet Secretariat.

However, before he could take charge of the new role in Delhi, the Kerala Government selected him to lead the state police force following the retirement of the present DGP.

Chandrasekhar’s appointment as the top police officer of Kerala has brought immense pride to his native village. His relatives and close associates in Veeravasaram expressed their happiness and lauded his achievement.

Speaking on the occasion, GVV Prasad, a close associate and a senior health official, said, “It is a matter of great pride that someone from the Godavari region has been appointed to such a prestigious post at the state level.

“Chandrasekhar’s career is seen as a shining example of commitment, discipline, and excellence in public service,” he added.