Ravi Kumar assures top priority to power consumers

Vijayawada : Gottipati Ravi Kumar, who assumed office as minister for energy at the Secretariat on Saturday, said power consumers would be given utmost priority and he would strive to ensure power utilities provide best services to them.

The minister signed his first file on providing additional power connections to farming sector. He also approved constitution of a committee to list all government buildings under the state government to assess total potential rooftop solar capacity as per Centre’s instructions.

Further, Ravi Kumar also signed a file on constitution of State Level Co-ordination Committee (SLCC) for implementation of PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijili Yojana Scheme, headed by chief secretary and also a District level Committee (DLC) headed by district collectors.

Thanking Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for giving him an opportunity to serve as minister for energy, he said he would study power sector and resolve any issues on top priority. “The consumers will be given the utmost priority. I will strive to ensure best services are provided by power utilities to people,” he said.

He advised energy department to involve each and every employee in delivering quality services to consumers. He said CM Chandrababu Naidu is extremely keen to provide highly reliable power supply to all the categories of consumers.

Revenue minister Anagani Satya Prasad, social welfare minister Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy and MLAs of various constituencies extended their wishes to Ravi Kumar on the occasion.

Special chief secretary, energy, K Vijayanand, APGenco MD K V N Chakradhar Babu, CMDs of discoms, I Prudhvi Tej, K Santosha Rao, joint secretary, energy, B A V P Kumara Reddy and other officials congratulated the minister.