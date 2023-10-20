Rayachoti: Avail govt schemes, Collector appeals to beneficiaries

Rayachoti(Annamayya district): District Collector PS Girisha emphasised the need to support the economically weaker sections. Beneficiaries, including tailors, weavers, Nai Brahmins and others are being provided with a financial assistance of Rs 10,000 each, in the fourth phase of Jagananna Cheyutha Scheme.

He presented a specimen cheque for Rs 12,64,10,000, which would be credited into the accounts of 12,641 beneficiaries, at the Collectorate here on Thursday. Joint Collector Farman Ahmad Khan, Market Yard Committee Chairman Vankateshwarlu, BC Welfare Officer Sandappa, Assistant Welfare Officer Krishnaiah and other officials were present on the occasion.

The Collector appealed to the beneficiaries in the district to avail various welfare schemes of the government, while encouraging individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds to submit applications for the schemes at the respective government offices.