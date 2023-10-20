Live
- Guntur: Need for robust industry-academic partnership emphasised
- Supreme Court dismisses BRS petition over allocation of free symbols
- Eluru: Convocation of St Joseph Dental College held
- Collector AS Dinesh Kumar flags off study tour of farmers
- "Tiger Nageswara Rao shares Twitter feedback: Ravi Teja's action-packed drama graces the screens.
- Srisailam Lord rides on Sesha Vahanam
- Hyderabad: Mantri ‘Mallanna’ sees bright chances of K Chandrashekar Rao becoming PM
- Anantapur: Govt ready to procure millets cultivated locally
- Rayachoti: Avail govt schemes, Collector appeals to beneficiaries
- CM committed for upliftment of all sections: MP Reddeppa
Just In
Rayachoti: Avail govt schemes, Collector appeals to beneficiaries
Rayachoti(Annamayya district): District Collector PS Girisha emphasised the need to support the economically weaker sections. Beneficiaries, including...
Rayachoti(Annamayya district): District Collector PS Girisha emphasised the need to support the economically weaker sections. Beneficiaries, including tailors, weavers, Nai Brahmins and others are being provided with a financial assistance of Rs 10,000 each, in the fourth phase of Jagananna Cheyutha Scheme.
He presented a specimen cheque for Rs 12,64,10,000, which would be credited into the accounts of 12,641 beneficiaries, at the Collectorate here on Thursday. Joint Collector Farman Ahmad Khan, Market Yard Committee Chairman Vankateshwarlu, BC Welfare Officer Sandappa, Assistant Welfare Officer Krishnaiah and other officials were present on the occasion.
The Collector appealed to the beneficiaries in the district to avail various welfare schemes of the government, while encouraging individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds to submit applications for the schemes at the respective government offices.