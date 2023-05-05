Live
Rayachoti: ‘Pay relief to NH-71 land losers’
While expressing displeasure over inordinate delay being taking place in paying the compensation to the land losers related to NH-71, District Collector P S Girisha has directed the officials to ensure completing payments at once
Rayachoti (Annamayya district) : While expressing displeasure over inordinate delay being taking place in paying the compensation to the land losers related to NH-71, District Collector P S Girisha has directed the officials to ensure completing payments at once. The collector hold a meeting with land losers from Madanapalle, Pileru, Vayalpadu, Kalikiri mandals, National High Authority of India (NHAI) and Tahsildars to review the status of compensation over securing lands from the farmers.
The collector directed the officials to take all measures to resolve the issue as early as possible. He reviewed the status of land acquisition and compensation related to construction of 72 kms length NH-71 passing through 24 villages in Nandaluru, Rajampet, Obulavari Palle, Pullampet and Railway Kodur mandals in the district.