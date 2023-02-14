Rayalaseema JAC to meet on Feb 17

Tirupati: The Rayalaseema Joint Action Committee (JAC) meeting will be held here on February 17 to discuss and finalise an action plan to press the government to resume the implementation of schemes.

RPI South India president and JAC chairman P Anjaiah speaking to the media here on Monday said that the YSRCP government stopped as many as 27 schemes of SCs and STs affecting the downtrodden communities.

Inspite of repeated requests from various political parties and SC, ST organisations, the government remained unmoved. Against the backdrop, the JAC of various SC, ST organisations meeting was planned here to chalk out an action plan to force the government to implement the 27 schemes for the benefit of the SC and STs, he explained.

AP Yanadula Association president Chandamamala Kotaiah, Tribal JAC chairman Krishnaveni and Govindaiah, Lakshmi were present.