Rayalaseema Madiga Dandora withdraws support to TDP

Kurnool: The founder president of Rayalaseema Madiga Dandora (RMD) Ananta Ratnam Madiga said that they are withdrawing support to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) as the party has decided to forge an alliance with the “communal” Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Addressing a media conference here here on Sunday, Ananta Ratnam Madiga said that the Madiga Dandora during its Tirugubatu Maha Sabha organised on January 29 has announced its full support to the TDP.

But it is very unfortunate that the TDP has decided to have an alliance with BJP which is “dividing” the country in the name of religion.

The Dandora on several occasions has expressed concern over the autocratic policies being pursued by the State and Central governments, Ananta Ratnam Madiga pointed out. Both the governments have done great injustice to the SCs, STs and other sub-castes. The people of these communities have benefitted only during the earlier TDP regime.

The Dandora has thought that if the TDP is voted to power then there would be every chance of getting benefit. But the irony is now the TDP has decided to forge an alliance with the BJP, he regretted. “If the TDP has an alliance with the BJP then it would be a foolish thing to expect justice would be rendered to SCs, STs and it's sub-castes,” he said. Greatly upset with the decision taken by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, the Dandora has decided to withdraw support to Naidu in the coming general elections, said Ananta Ratnam. He further said the Dandora will extend its support to the parties which will do justice to the community.

Dandora leaders Eddula Thyagaraju Madiga, Naganna, Swamulu, Vijay, Venkatesh, Baku and others participated.