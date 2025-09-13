Live
- Crusader for clean elections Chhokar passes away at 80
- Dress code for coal miners, insurance cover of Rs 1 cr
- Radhakrishnan takes oath as 15th VP
- TGPSC to conduct Group 2 certificate verification from today
- GST reforms a landmark relief for auto industry: Piyush Goyal
- PM Modi to unveil Rs 8,500-cr projects in Manipur today; meet violence-hit people, address public meetings
- India committed to peace and prosperity: PM Modi wishes Sushila Karki on becoming Nepal's interim PM
- Lecturer held for parading estranged wife on road
- Illegal occupants evicted from varsity staff quarters
- Odisha launches ‘Healthy Diet Campaign’
Rayalaseema Rangasthali 35th annual dance festival begins
Tirupati: The 35th Annual Golden Jubilee Dance Festival of Rayalaseema Rangasthali commenced grandly at Mahati Auditorium, here on Friday, with the...
Tirupati: The 35th Annual Golden Jubilee Dance Festival of Rayalaseema Rangasthali commenced grandly at Mahati Auditorium, here on Friday, with the support of TTD. Senior BJP leader Naveen Kumar Reddy inaugurated the event.
Children from Tirupati performed devotional Maha Ganapati dances, followed by a captivating Dasavatara dance presentation. Multiple cultural groups from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are participating, and all performers are being honored with awards. Naveen Kumar Reddy lauded the organisers for promoting traditional art forms amid rising interest in Western music, emphasizing the importance of preserving Indian cultural heritage through such festivals. Rayalaseema Ramgasthali Chairman Gundala Gopinath Reddy, KN Raja, Subramanyam Yadav, Thondamanati Subramanyam Reddy were present.