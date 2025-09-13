Rayalaseema Rangasthali 35th annual dance festival begins

Tirupati: The 35th Annual Golden Jubilee Dance Festival of Rayalaseema Rangasthali commenced grandly at Mahati Auditorium, here on Friday, with the support of TTD. Senior BJP leader Naveen Kumar Reddy inaugurated the event.

Children from Tirupati performed devotional Maha Ganapati dances, followed by a captivating Dasavatara dance presentation. Multiple cultural groups from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are participating, and all performers are being honored with awards. Naveen Kumar Reddy lauded the organisers for promoting traditional art forms amid rising interest in Western music, emphasizing the importance of preserving Indian cultural heritage through such festivals. Rayalaseema Ramgasthali Chairman Gundala Gopinath Reddy, KN Raja, Subramanyam Yadav, Thondamanati Subramanyam Reddy were present.