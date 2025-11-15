'Raymond will help us cross 20 lakh jobs’: CM

Visakhapatnam: Marking a significant addition to Andhra Pradesh’s manufacturing sectors, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu virtually laid the foundation for three major Raymond Group projects on day-two of the CII Partnership Summit-2025 continued at Andhra University Engineering Grounds in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Together, the projects sum up to Rs.1,202 crore. They are expected to generate over 6,500 jobs in Anantapur district.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister highlighted that Andhra Pradesh is on track to cross Rs.20 lakh crore investments in just 18 months and create 20 lakh-plus jobs within the next few years.