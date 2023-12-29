Live
Just In
RBK, wellness centre inaugurated
Minister Botcha says he has never seen a govt like YSRCP govt which ensured welfare schemes at the doorsteps of people
Gurla (Vizianagaram): Minister for education Botcha Satyanarayan praised the staff of Sachivalayams for delivering outstanding services to common people. He inaugurated the Rythu Bharosa Kendra (RBK), Sachivalayam, YSR health clinic and water taps sanctioned under Jal Jeevan Mission in Kota Gandredu village of Gurla mandal.
Later, addressing the public, Satyanarayana said that 550 people in Kota Gandredu and Kalavacharla villages have been sanctioned new pensions and from January 1 the pensions will be raised to Rs 3,000 and delivered at their door steps. “I have been in politics for the past few decades but no government delivered the welfare schemes in such a big way like YSRCP government. Aarogya Suraksha is also a great programme to provide health care services at door steps,” he said.
ZP chairman Chinna Srinu said that around Rs 16 crore was disbursed under this Sachivalayam for welfare schemes. Collector S Nagalakshmi said that Aarogyasri scheme limited was raised to Rs 25 lakh and it is a boon for the commonman.