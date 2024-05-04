Live
- Closure report in Rohith Vemula case causes huge embarrassment to Congress
- DMart posts 22 per cent jump in Q4 net profit at Rs 563 crore
- 27 Indian startups secure over $340 million in funding this week
- Oppn shedding crocodile tears, says Naveen
- Will kick corruption and land mafia out of Guna, promises Union Minister Scindia
- Jr national equestrian: Multiple riders secure their spots on Day 1
- South Korea welcomes US move to extend tax credits for EVs containing Chinese graphite
- Court to decide fate of Gowda’s son HD Revanna in sex scandal victim kidnap case, SIT summons him for grilling
- Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth reunites after 33 years for ‘Vettaiyan’
- Actress Nazia opens up about transformation for role in ‘Tipppsy’
Just In
Ola Krutrim opens AI Cloud infrastructure for developers, launches mobile app
Homegrown artificial intelligence (AI) company Ola Krutrim on Saturday announced to open up its cloud platform to enterprises, researchers and developers to build their own products, along with launching a mobile app.
Bengaluru: Homegrown artificial intelligence (AI) company Ola Krutrim on Saturday announced to open up its cloud platform to enterprises, researchers and developers to build their own products, along with launching a mobile app.
The cloud platform will provide access to AI computing infrastructure, Krutrim’s foundational Models and open-source models to developers.
The Krutrim AI assistant app, built on the company’s own large-language model (LLM), will simplify leveraging the power of AI for everyone, the company said in a statement.
"In line with our Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of 'Viksit Bharat', we are committed to developing full-stack AI capabilities in India, for the world," said Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder, Ola Krutrim.
The AI company in January this year became India's fastest unicorn, and also the first AI unicorn in the country.
"Our Krutrim assistant app will revolutionise the adoption of GenAI with its ability for a seamless integration into everyone's life," Aggarwal said at an event here.
Krutrim has announced Model-as-a-Service (MaaS), offering developers access to its LLMs as well as open-source models being hosted on its cloud at cheaper costs.
The company said it is also planning to release models for voice, image understanding and generation, and pre-tuned LLM agents.