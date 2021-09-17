RBKs target to procure 1.5L MT paddy in Nellore

Nellore: District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu said they had collected 45,000 metric tonnes of paddy during this season. Addressing the Agriculture Advisory Board meeting here on Thursday, Chakradhar Babu said they still had to procure 1.50 lakh MT of paddy from the farmers in the district. They had made all arrangements for paddy procurement at all RBKs in the district and agencies were asked to be present at the Centres. He said they had obtained special permission for procurement of 1010-variety of paddy this time.



The Collector said farmers have to keep in mind that there was no demand for 1010-variety of paddy in the market. They had decided to implement cent per cent of E-Crop in the district and the crop data would be made available at all RBKs and on the district website. Chakradhar Babu said plantation of horticulture saplings would be completed this month and the farmers would get benefits with timely activities and they are planning to provide sprayers and material for drip irrigation on subsidy basis.

Joint Collector (Revenue) M N Harendira Prasad, Joint Director of Agriculture C Ananda Kumari, Assistant Director of Horticulture A Pradeep Kumar and Joint Director of Animal Husbandry Maheswarudu participated.