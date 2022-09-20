RC Road RuB to be inaugurated on Sept 22

Tirupati: Commissioner of Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) Anupama Anjali has announced that the much-awaited road under bridge (RuB) connecting RC Road and Nethaji street in the vicinity of Tirupati railway station, will be inaugurated on September 22. She inspected the RuB on Monday along with engineering officials T Mohan, Chandrasekhar Reddy and Corporator Narasimhachary and said that it will be extremely useful for the people as it is in the heart of city.

All steps were taken so that the vehicle drivers will not face any trouble while passing through the RuB. Only light motor vehicles and pedestrians will be allowed through it. Height restriction barriers were installed to prevent heavy vehicles from entering the RuB. Speed breakers are being laid to control the speed of vehicles. For the benefit of pedestrians, footpath has been provided on either side of the bridge.

Lighting has been provided to prevent darkness inside the bridge. Motors were fitted to pump the stagnated water during the rainy season. Congratulating the officials who were responsible for the completion of works, she said the Railways has completed its part of work and handed over to the MCT in January this year while they completed the works by September 15. A foot over bridge will also be constructed for which the foundation stone will be laid on September 22.

However, it may be recalled that the scheduled time of completion of the bridge works was six months but it took nearly 22 months for it to be inaugurated. Even after the Railways handed over it to the MCT, it took almost nine months to complete their part of works which caused severe hardship to the citizens and traders. They all heave a sigh of relief if the MCT inaugurates the bridge at least on September 22 as announced now.