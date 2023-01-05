Reach out to people through Gadapa-Gadapaku: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy interacted with YSRCP activists of Vijayawada East Assembly constituency and exhorted them to prepare for the polls by taking forward the good work done by the government during the past three-and-a-half years.

During the meeting held at the camp office here on Wednesday, he emphasised the importance of the 'Gadapa Gadapaku Prabhuthvam' programme to reach out to the people highlighting the welfare schemes being implemented by the YSRCP government and insisted on receiving feedback.

"To further strengthen the party at the grass-root level, we are appointing secretariat-wise conveners and house chiefs for every 50 to 70 houses and they will be involved in party activities," he said.

A male and female cadre will be made in-charges to carry forward the party message, besides providing publicity material. No matter how small a problem anyone has, it should be solved and welfare should be reached to all the eligible.

Persons who missed out to receive the benefits for various reasons will be covered twice in a year, he said adding that the revolutionary step was not taken by previous governments.

Around 88 per cent of the houses in the State are benefited by the welfare schemes being implmetned by the government, he said.

Referring to Vijayawada East constituency, he said 14 out of 21 wards were won by the YSRCP. Even where there is an opposition MLA, we have been able to win more wards. Asserting that winning all 175 Assembly seats is not an impossible task, he said and called on the cadre to strive to achieve the goal of winning all 175 seats keeping all differences aside.

Vijayawada East Assembly constituency coordinator Devineni Avinash and YSRCP NTR district president Vellampalli Srinivas were also present.