Ready for any sacrifice, says miniter Amarnath

Visakhapatnam: Industries and IT minister Gudivada Amarnath saiodthat he is willing to work as a soldier in Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's army in the forthcoming elections.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, the minister said that Jagan Mohan Reddy gave him a number of opportunities for which he will continue to be grateful. “I am ready to serve the Chief Minister in whichever capacity he thinks I am deemed fit. He will decide my political future as I leave that to him,” Amarnath said.

The IT ministersaid that he got an opportunity to contest as Anakapalli MP at the age of 28. “I was given the responsibility of the district party president. I served as an MLA at the age of 34, and I will always be grateful to Jagan Mohan Reddy who made me a minister," he stated, adding that he is willing to make any sort of sacrifice for the YSRCP's victory in the ensuing polls.

Talking about the industrial progress made by the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh, the minister asked whether the development made in the sector is not obvious? The minister said there was a big difference between the TDP's regime and YSRCP's rule. About Rs30,000 to 40,000 crore worth of MoUs were signed under N Chandrababu Naidu’s rule, while Rs90,000 crore investments came to AP during YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's government, the IT and industriesminister informed.

Following which, Amarnath stated that employment opportunities have been provided to 1.2 lakh people in the past four years. He made it clear that he is ready to debate on the progress of industrial growth in the state.

Speaking on TDP and Jana Sena Party alliance, the minister pointed out that TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu never contested alone.

Amarnath pointed out that that Naidu declared seats his party would contest much against the spirit of alliance, following which, JSP chief Pawan Kalyan also announced two seats in a similar manner. Amarnath felt that Pawan’s decision on this was right. No matter how many days Naidu and Pawan Kalyan engage in talks, they will not be able to stop the YSRCP's victory in the forthcoming elections, he claimed.