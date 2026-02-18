Ready for Debate on TTD Ghee Issue in assembly: AP Home Minister

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha stated that the government is prepared to debate the TTD adulterated ghee matter in the Assembly. She challenged YSRCP members to present evidence and affirmed the government’s readiness for any discussion in the public interest.

Anitha made her comments at the Assembly media point, emphasising that the SIT report had revealed the so-called ghee was actually a mixture of chemicals, not genuine ghee. She criticised YSRCP members for previously wasting time over the Pink Diamond controversy, which investigation confirmed did not exist.

She also highlighted that Heritage, a organisation with 34 years of history, has established rules against distributing ghee to temples from their supplies. Anitha accused opposition members of bringing unrelated issues to the House and urged them to substantiate claims with evidence. She expressed strong disapproval of their attitude towards religious sentiments, warning them not to undermine Venkateswara Swamy.

Deeply angered by claims made in witness statements, she challenged YSRCP members to discuss the awarding of contracts to companies that did not procure TTD ghee during Jagan’s administration, and what chemicals had been added to the ghee. Anitha warned against playing with sacred matters and insisted the government would not tolerate such actions.