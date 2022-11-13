Ready for discussion on Gurajala development, says YSRCP MLA Kasu Mahesh

YSRCP MLA Kasu Mahesh Reddy threw an open challenge saying that he is ready to discuss the development of Gurajala. Meanwhile, Mahesh Reddy told the media on Sunday that the government has spent Rs. 2,673 crores for the development of Gurajala between 2019-2022 like never before.



He said he is ready for discussion with any party including TDP. "During the last 40 months of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy's regime, many development programs have been carried out," he said adding that the development in backward area of ​​Gurajala in Palanadu district started here during YSR.



He said that the government has improved education and medical facilities and taken steps to solve the fluoride problem. "Has a single scheme been undertaken during the tenure of TDP?'' he asked.