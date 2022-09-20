Real happiness lies in achieving higher goals: TTD EO to youth

Tirupati: TTD Executive Officer A V Dharma Reddy said that the real happiness for a student lies in achieving higher goals in his or her career.The EO on Monday visited Sri Venkateshwara Arts College, which recently bagged NAAC A+ and addressed the students and the faculty. The EO also said the only way the students make their parents smile is if they become successful in life and told them that there is no substitute for hard work which alone helps them achieve their goals.

He called upon teachers to do their best by guiding students to become achievers with mutual appreciation of each other's strengths. The students on their part prepare for competitive exams including civil services, banking etc. to get good placement. Reddy wanted TTD educational institutions to become competitive in achieving high standards for imparting quality education to students. Urging students to focus on acquiring knowledge, he said Bhagavad Gita is a scientific handbook to understand nuances of life and society. EO called upon students, teachers and staff on their own to maintain classrooms, hostels and surroundings by taking up Shramadanam.

SV Arts College principal Dr Narayanamma made a powerpoint presentation on the academic courses being offered in the college, social services activities etc. of the institution. Thereafter the TTD EO also visited the college labs, hostel rooms, kitchen and made valuable suggestions and also instructed officials to remove wastes lying in college and kitchen premises. JEO Sada Bhargavi, DEO Govindarajan and TTD officials were present.