Reclaiming operation at Fishing Harbour completed in 10 days

Visakhapatnam: Deploying heavy duty cranes, Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) has swung into action in salvaging the sunken fishing boats at Fishing Harbour.

In a major fire accident that occurred last month at the Fishing Harbour, about 30 fishing boats were either gutted, 18 fishing boats partially damaged.

As the wrecks of the fishing boats sank in the waters of Bay of Bengal, the salvage of fishing boats was monitored engaging under sea divers, cutting the wreck, and preventing any mishap in coordination with the state government Fisheries Department in the presence of Fishing Boat Operators Association, police and VPA.

The reclaiming operation that began on December 18 and the exercise was successfully completed in a record time of 10 days and incurred an amount of Rs 50 lakh, under the supervision of Chairperson of Visakhapatnam Port Authority M Angamuthu.

The State Fisheries Department, Fishing Boat Operators Association and the fishing community lauded the VPA team for its timely assistance for restoration.