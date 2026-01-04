Record Attendance for Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan at Tirumala

Devotees have flocked to the Tirumala Venkateswara temple for the darshan of Lord Venkateswara, celebrated as the deity of Vaikuntha in the Kali Yuga, as the Vaikuntha Dwara darshan continues into its sixth day. Over the past five days, an impressive 374,000 devotees have participated in the darshan at the Srivari temple.

Currently, the darshan is being conducted without the need for tokens, resulting in long queues as individuals await a glimpse of the revered deity. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials have implemented comprehensive measures to ensure the comfort and safety of devotees queuing for their chance to pay their respects.

On the previous day alone, 88,662 devotees received darshan, with an additional 24,417 participating in the ritual of hair offerings. The temple's hundi collection for the day reached a noteworthy Rs. 5.05 crore.

As anticipation builds, the annual Pranaya Kalaha Mahotsavam is scheduled to take place this evening at the Tirumala Venkateswara temple, further enhancing the festive atmosphere surrounding the celebrations.