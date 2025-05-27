Record number of devotees had darshan in Tirumala

Tirumala: In view of the ongoing summer vacation, TTD has made extensive arrangements to ensure the smooth movement and darshan of devotees.

Despite delays in darshan timings due to heavy crowds, TTD’s proactive measures have ensured darshan of the Srivaru to record number of devotees since Thursday last.

Food and beverages were distributed continuously in the compartments and queue lines in a continuous manner through Srivari Seva Volunteers. With coordinated efforts among various departments, faster darshan for the devotees was ensured despite the heavy pilgrim influx.

The vigilance and temple departments are effectively managing the queue lines, enabling around 10,000 additional devotees to have darshan each day compared to normal days.

In the past four days (Thursday to Sunday), even amidst the ongoing rush, a total of 3,28,702 devotees had darshan of Sri Venkateswara with coordinated efforts of temple and Vigilance and Security wings of TTD.

The Annaprasadam department served 10,98,170 meals, and 4,55,160 beverages (tea/coffee/milk/buttermilk) to the devotees while, 1,52,587 devotees tonsured their hair, 12,172 devotees availed medical services provided by the TTD medical department at various locations in Tirumala.

On the hand, the health department is continuously maintaining the supply of drinking water and cleanliness in the queue lines. A total of 2,150 sanitary workers, supervisors, Meistrys, inspectors, and unit officer are rendering services round the clock in three shifts.

Senior officials of TTD are regularly monitoring the queue lines and supervising the amenities being provided to devotees.