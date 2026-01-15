Record Traffic Congestion on Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway

Traffic congestion persisted for five consecutive days on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway, culminating in a record high of 71,284 vehicles passing through on Saturday alone. The numbers were substantial throughout the week, with 53,000 vehicles recorded on Friday, 62,000 on Sunday, 56,000 on Monday, and 62,000 on Tuesday. In total, 304,000 vehicles travelled in both directions through the Pantangi toll plaza over the span of the five days. Of these, 204,000 vehicles were headed towards Vijayawada.

Traffic returned to normal on Wednesday after the surge, which had been anticipated by the police due to the festive season. Last year, 207,000 vehicles had made the same journey in the three days leading up to the festival.

Authorities attributed the heavy congestion this time to ongoing construction of underpass bridges in known high-traffic areas, which led motorists to seek alternative routes. Many travellers headed towards Guntur, Macherla, Addanki, Ongole, Prakasam, and Nellore opted for the Nagarjuna Sagar highway, while those journeying to Khammam and Vijayawada used the Bhongir route via Chityal.