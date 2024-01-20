Reddy Appalanaidu flays Eluru MLA over sewage water coming to roads

Reddy Appalanaidu criticized the presence of an incompetent MLA in the Eluru constituency, blaming them for the issues with sewage drainage. He claimed that due to the negligence of the MLA, sewage water has overflowed onto the roads. He said that MLA is neglecting the problems in the division and suggested that the public should question the Mayor and corporators about unfulfilled promises and lack of infrastructure.

Reddy Appalanaidu warned that those who ignore these issues will face consequences for their political future. He specifically mentioned that the sewage drain near the groundnut factory in the south street of the 11th division has been blocked for 20 days, causing mosquito breeding and making people sick. He blamed MLA Alla Nani, the Mayor, and the municipal corporation for not taking immediate action to solve this problem.

Reddy Appalanaidu accused MLA Alla Nani of deceiving the people. He also mentioned the presence of other officials at the program, such as Former Deputy Mayor Shiripalli Prasad and City President Nagireddy Kashinaresh. Various other leaders, officials, and party members were also present.