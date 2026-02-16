Reduced funding for SV University raises alarm

Tirupati: Allocations for higher education in the latest State Budget have drawn concern from academic circles, as the funds provided are seen as too small to support development or expansion activities. Funding for Sri Venkateswara University has been reduced compared to last year, while other institutions also did not get more funds.

Sri Venkateswara University has received Rs 226.38 crore in the new Budget, which is lower than last year’s allocation of Rs 244.83 crore. Similarly, Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam has been allotted Rs 57.33 crore, the same as the previous year, with no additional funds for new initiatives. The allocation for Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University has also been reduced from Rs 179.3 crore last year to Rs 166.14 crore this time.

Dravidian University in Kuppam also got reduced allocations of Rs 20.88 cr compared to Rs 24.78 cr in the previous year. The Indian Institute of Handloom Technology in Venkatagiri has seen only a marginal increase, with its allocation rising from Rs 1.16 crore to Rs 1.26 crore.Meanwhile, International Institute of Digital Technologies near Tirupati airport has been given Rs 24.78 lakh mainly towards support grants and outsourcing staff salaries.

Experts say such modest allocations will make it difficult for universities to expand infrastructure, recruit faculty or improve academic standards, which have already been under strain for many years. The reduced allocations for SV University, one of the oldest and reputed institutions in the State have surprised the University circles.

A Professor commented that the institutions are facing a severe shortage of teaching staff, as there has been almost no recruitment for nearly two decades. This has significantly affected research activity, while student enrolment has also been declining steadily year after year, with some departments now recording either single-digit admissions or none at all.