Reforms on in welfare hostels’ management: Minister

Darsi: Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy announced that the government is introducing comprehensive reforms in the management of welfare hostels state-wide. The minister, along with Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy and the Telugu Desam Party in-charge of the Darsi constituency, Dr Gottipati Lakshmi, inaugurated the newly constructed Kasturba Girls' Hostel in Tallur on Wednesday.

Speaking at the event, the minister said that the hostel will operate under the Education Department’s supervision. Addressing a request for a BC boys’ hostel, the minister stated that BC students would be accommodated in SC hostels, creating integrated facilities.

MP Srinivasulu Reddy praised the government’s commitment to students’ futures, while TDP in-charge Gottipati Lakshmi commended the initiative to uplift underprivileged girls. Local officials and public representatives attended the ceremony.

Later, Minister Swamy, MP Magunta, TDP in-charge Lakshmi, along with TDP Ongole parliamentary in-charge and Kanigiri MLA Dr Mukku Ugranarasimha Reddy, inaugurated various development activities worth Rs 1 crore at Avulamanda panchayat. They then inaugurated an oil bunk at Pamur in the Kanigiri constituency.